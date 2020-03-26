6 Feet Covers – A series featuring “social distancing” on iconic album covers

To raise awareness about the importance of staying at least 6 feet away from each over during the coronavirus outbreak, creative duo Beto Fernandez and Paco Conde – aka Activista – have created a series called 6 Feet Covers.

It takes iconic album covers from Blondie, The Beatles, Queen, U2, N.W.A. and more, and separates each of the people in the image to make sure they’re abiding by the new WHO guidelines.

“Don’t be a spreader. Keep 6 feet away from people. And if you wanna rock and roll all night, do it from home,” say Activista.

You can check out their Instagram and portfolio here.