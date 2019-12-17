A24’s new film Saint Maud could be the most disturbing film of 2020

Having already released Midsommar, Hereditary, and It Comes At Night, it’s fair to say A24 know what they’re doing when it comes to horror films.

Their latest, Saint Maud, looks geared up to be one of the most disturbing films of next year. Directed by Rose Glass, it’s not a horror in the traditional Hollywood sense of the word, but rather an eery, creepy piece of work that builds up slowly and will stick in your head long after you’ve left the cinema.

It follows Maud, “a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.”

Release is due for 27 March 2020. Watch the trailer above.