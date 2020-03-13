Apple reopens all 42 stores in China

Apple has now reopened all 42 of its retail stores in China, having shut them due to the coronavirus outbreak in early February.

“It feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control,” said CEO Tim Cook, speaking with Fox Business two weeks ago. “I mean you look at the numbers, they’re coming down day by day by day. And so I’m very optimistic there.”

China is one of the biggest markets for Apple, so having the stores closed for just a few weeks has caused the company to revise its quarterly guidance downward and, while operations are resuming in China, it was forced to close all 17 of its stores in Italy this month while the country is on lockdown.