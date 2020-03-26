Aries to host online sample sale

As retailers continue to adapt to the new conditions, London-based brand Aries has announced it will be holding its sample sale online instead of hosting it at The BOX in Hackney, London.

The brand follows in the footsteps of Our Legacy, who made their deadstock, samples, and archive pieces available via their website.

The Aries sale will include pieces from the label’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collection, as well as one-off samples, deadstock items and archival pieces all available at around 70% off. There will also be a select few pieces from their past collaborations, including those with New Balance, SUICOKE and Havana.

The sale will begin tomorrow, 27 March, at 10am and will end on Monday 30 March.

