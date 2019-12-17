ASOS plans to cut out unnecessary plastic packaging by 2025

ASOS is the latest big fashion company to sign the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, pledging to eliminate all problematic and unnecessary plastic packaging by 2025.

Online fashion retailers are currently one of the biggest culprits when it comes to single-use plastic, using it to package and ship items to customers, however ASOS has already taken steps to be more environmentally friendly. It’s mailing bags are currently 100% recyclable and are made from 25% recycled material. It plans to increase this figure to 65% in 2020.

Other companies who have joined the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment include H&M, Apple, Selfridges and Stella McCartney.