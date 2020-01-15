Bang & Olufsen doubles the battery life of its Beoplay E8 earbuds

Bang & Olufsen have given the Beoplay E8 earbuds a major battery upgrade for their third iteration, doubling the playback time to 35 hours, up from 16 hours on the 2nd gen. Those are the figures when used in conjunction with the charging case, but you’ll still be able to get a solid 7 hours of playback without touching the case at all.

Charging takes place over USB-C and wireless charging is also supporting, both of which are features on the 2nd gen, but these are also smaller and lighter for increased in-ear comfort. Sadly, there’s still no noise cancellation – a feature on Apple’s AirPods Pro – which is a bit of a bitter pill when you have to cough up $350 (£300) compared to Apple’s £249. That said, if battery life is important to you these are the ones to go for, as other brands in the segment just aren’t coming close to those playback times currently.

Release is due for 14 February.