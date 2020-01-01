Charlie Sloth shares previously unreleased Juice WRLD “Fire in the Booth”

Just weeks after the passing of Juice WRLD (aka. Jarad Higgins) Beats 1 DJ Charlie Sloth has shared the rapper’s previously unreleased “Fire in the Booth” session.

The video is prefaced by a short message from Sloth, stating Juice WRLD’s freestlyle is one of the “greatest ever” and he wanted to share the footage with the rapper’s fans.

The freestyle lasts a total of 10 minutes, more of less unbroken, and includes effortlessly switching between beats and incorporating random word prompts thrown in by Sloth. Watch above.