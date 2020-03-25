Eerie drone footage of San Francisco during lockdown

Creative studio Space Race Studio has created a short film documenting the very strange scenes in San Francisco right now. Shot using a drone, the 3-minute video takes us through the abandoned city streets and vehicle-less intersections.

“Driving through San Francisco during the pandemic is jaw dropping,” reads the description. “Thankfully few people are outside (I wasn’t even close to a person), but seeing the shops boarded up is tough to see. I made sure the drone wasn’t a nuisance to anyone while shooting this short documentary of this…very weird time in San Francisco.”

Watch above.