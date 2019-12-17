FREEDOM NINETEEN: A short film from adidas Skateboarding and Blondey McCoy

adidas Skateboarding is celebrating its new Blondey McCoy x adidas Superstar 80s silhouette by releasing a short film featuring the skateboarder.

Named FREEDOM NINETEEN, the video was shot by Austin Bristow in Milan, Rome, Moscow, Monaco and London and also includes a guest appearance from McCoy’s grandmother, who says the new shoe design is “lovely”. “[I’m] so proud of him,” she adds lovingly.

“It’s been my dream since I was a child to have my name on a piece of skateboarding equipment,” said McCoy in an Instagram post. “For that dream to have been made real, for that piece of equipment to be an Adidas Superstar, and for me to not only have been given the opportunity design it, but also to creatively direct the entire project that surrounds it, still doesn’t feel quite real to me.”

The Blondey x adidas Superstar 80s are currently available through select retailers. You can watch the video above.