Gear Guy – A Billie Eilish parody poking fun at photographers care too much about equipment

YouTube camera gear reviewer Dave Maze has ended 2019 on a funny note, sharing a parody of Billie Elish’s hit song “Bad Guy” called “Gear Guy”, which instead pokes fun at those photographers and filmmakers who have all the gear but no idea.

In a world with endless choice camera, lens, and editing software choice, it can become all to easy to focus on the equipment and not the actual creativity that goes into image creation. Any of you in the creative world will have no doubt come across a “gear guy” during your career, so the tongue-in-cheek parody should resonate somewhat. Check it out above.