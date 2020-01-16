Jonah Hill reveals upcoming adidas collaboration

Actor/director Jonah Hill has taken to Instagram to officially announce his partnership with adidas.

“This is the official announcement that I’m partnering with adidas,” it reads. “Thank you adidas for trusting me and believing in my ideas and pushing them to become even better. This is a dream for me to start the journey of creating with a team I respect and love.”

He first teased the partnership during a Failing Upwards podcast all the way back in 2018, but no further details were revealed until now.

Nothing official has been announced regarding what shape the partnership will take, but reports suggest there will be two colourways of the Samba and one Superstar.

Stay tuned for more details.