Kendrick Lamar will headline Glastonbury 2020

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the Friday night headliner for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Set to take place between 24-28 June, the festival will also include performances from Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, FKA twigs, Burna Boy, Robyn, Thom Yorke, Ed O’Brien (as EOB), Camila Cabello, and Caribou.

“So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020,” said organiser Emily Eavis on Instagram. “As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣⁣”

