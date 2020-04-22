Kodak launches world’s largest puzzle with 51,300 pieces

Kodak have come through with the ultimate piece of lockdown entertainment – the world’s largest puzzle.

Consisting of a mind-melting 51,300 piees, the puzzle celebrates “the heritage of Kodak and beautiful photography” spotlighting 27 wonders from around the world.

Landmarks include the Taj Mahal, Colosseum of Rome, Great Wall of China and Statue of liberty, with the whole puzzle measuring 28.5 feet x 6.25 ft once completed. If you’re not up to the challenge, you can opt to complete the puzzle as 27 separate sets, making it slightly easier at 1,900 pieces per image.

Kodak World’s Largest Puzzle is now available from select retailers.