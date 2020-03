As part of Julia Stone’s Songs For Australia – a new brushfire relief benefit covers album – Kurt Vile has given his own spin to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ track “Stranger Than Kindness”. The song was first released on the band’s 1986 LP Your Funeral… My Trial.

Other covers on the album include the National doing “Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS and Damien Rice performing Sia’s iconic “Chandelier.”

Songs For Australia is available from today.

Listen above.