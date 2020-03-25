M.I.A. sparks outrage over anti-vaccine tweets

44-year-old musician M.I.A. has taken to Twitter to speak out about mandatory vaccinations, stating that if she would choose death over “the vaccine.” The tweets have outraged many of her fans, especially given the timing with the coronavirus and our need for an effective vaccine.

In response to someone asking if she is an anti-vaxxer, she replied:

“Yeah in America they made me vacinate my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins”

She continued: “Have a healthy life. Don’t live in fear!” You can read some more of her Twitter posts below:

