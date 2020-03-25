M.I.A. sparks outrage over anti-vaccine tweets

44-year-old musician M.I.A. has taken to Twitter to speak out about mandatory vaccinations, stating that if she would choose death over “the vaccine.” The tweets have outraged many of her fans, especially given the timing with the coronavirus and our need for an effective vaccine.

If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I'm gonna choose death – YALA — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

In response to someone asking if she is an anti-vaxxer, she replied:

“Yeah in America they made me vacinate my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins”

She continued: “Have a healthy life. Don’t live in fear!” You can read some more of her Twitter posts below:

Have a healthy life. Don't live in fear! — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

Don't panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020