Netflix shares the trailer for its second season of “You”

Netflix has shared the trailer for season 2 of You, which now follows Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) as he starts a new life in Los Angeles. As we can already see from the trailer however, Joe hasn’t left his murderous tendencies behind in New York.

This time, Joe (or Will, as he introduces himself) falls for a grocery store worker called Love, but when his ex Candance threatens to expose Joe for the manipulative psychopath he really is, things begin to get very messy.

You will hit Netflix on 26 December.