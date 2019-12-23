Nyjah Huston’s Laguna Beach Mansion and Private Skatepark

Architectural Digest recently went for a poke around the Laguna Beach home of pro skateboarder Nyjah Huston.

Set into the hills, his stripped-back home has great views throughout with its endless floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as space for a large games room, gym, bar, and trophy room. Huston also explains he’s in the process of getting a permit to put in an outside pool to make the most of the stunning views.

After giving the tour, Huston takes the AD team over to his private 10,000 square-foot skatepark, which was custom made to include obstacles similar to those found in the competitions he frequently wins. While he does train regularly at the facility, Nyjah adds that street skating with friends is still the best part of skateboarding for him.

