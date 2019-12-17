Pentagram London’s Christmas card lets you make music using your face

Creative agency Pentagram London has handed over the responsibility of the company’s Christmas card to its newest partner Yuri Suzuki this year, and the man hasn’t disappointed.

Instead of going down the traditional route, Suzuki has created a clever interactive platform that uses facial recognition technology to turn your face into a musical instrument. All you have to do is open your mouth, tilt your head, and raise your eyebrows to sing in styles such as opera, dubstep, blues, or sci-fi. The result is a fun take on the brief which makes a great party game over the Christmas period.

Watch Suzuki himself demonstrate his creation in the video below or try it for yourself here.