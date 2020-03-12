Pixar shares a longer trailer for “Soul”

Having given us an initial taster a few months back, Pixar has now released a longer official trailer for its upcoming animation Soul.

It stars Jamie Foxx in the lead role as Joe Gardner, a jazz teacher and musician who just got a huge career break and… promptly dies. Desperate to get back to the “real world”, Gardner befriends another soul 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) to get out of the “Great Before”.

It’s directed by Pete Docter, president of Pixar and the director of Inside Out, and also includes Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove and Daveed Diggs.

Release is set for 19 June.