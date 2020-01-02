Plumen unveils a range of 3D printed recycled plastic lampshades

London-based light brand Plumen, best-known for its twisty sustainable LED bulb, has teamed up with 3D-printing specialist Batch.works to create a range of recycled plastic lampshades that perfectly compliment its existing bulb range.

The range takes waste plastic from water bottles, fridges, and other items and will transform it into five beautiful, gently rippling designs.

Two of the five designs have been released so far, created by French studio Bold and German product designer Matthias Lauche, with the remaining three to be unveiled this year. “Neo”, by Matthias Lauche, is based on geometric forms of the Art Deco era, while “Ribbon” by Bold envelopes and protects the bulb inside. The shades retail for £149 and £199 respectively and will be produced to order, reducing unnecessary waste. At the end of their lifespan, they can be returned to the manufacturer to be broken down and recycled.

The shades can now be purchased from Plumen.com.