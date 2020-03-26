Polaroid launches the “Now” instant camera

Over 70-years on from its first ever camera, Polaroid have launched a new instant analog camera called “Now”.

Revealed in wide-range of bold colours, as well as neutral black and white option, the camera isn’t exactly high-tech, but that’s exactly what makes it so desirable in today’s market. Features include a self-timer, flash, and double exposure options, as well as an autofocus lens system that can switch between portrait and landscape formats.

“In the 70’s, Polaroid changed the rules of branding with the introduction of bold, full panel rainbow spectrums across our product lines, inspiring a host of legendary brands to this day,” said Polaroid CEO Oskar Smolokowski. “As this new decade marks a new chapter in the Polaroid story, it’s a moment for us to celebrate that heritage while keeping our sights set on the future. The new identity for 2020 reflects this, boldly reclaiming the color spectrum as uniquely Polaroid.”

The Polaroid “Now” is online now at a competitively priced £119.99.