Pornhub Premium goes free worldwide during the Coronavirus lockdown

In an attempt to cure peoples’ lockdown blues, adult entertainment site Pornhub is making its subscription free for everyone across the world

The premium content will be available free of charge to everyone until 23 April, all in a valiant effort to help reduce the coronavirus outbreak and lower the curve.

“With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time,” saidCorey Price, Vice President of Pornhub. “We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.”

In addition to the free content, Pornhub will also be donating 85% of its video sales to performers who had to stop working due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hats off to you, Pornhub.