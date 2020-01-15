Real Estate announce new album and share video for single “Paper Cup”

Real Estate have announced a fifth studio album called The Main Thing which is due for release on 28 February.

Alongside the announcement, they’ve also shared the first single from the album – “Paper Cup” – and the visuals to go with it. As you might expect, the video features a giant guitar swinging squirrel.

If you were lucky enough to attend one of the dates on Real Estate’s last tour, you will have heard the album in its entirety already. If not, you’ll have to wait another month or so for it to hit streaming services etc. In the meantime, watch the video for “Paper Cup” above.