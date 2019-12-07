Ryan Reynolds stars as the background character of a video game in “Free Guy”

New from Stranger Things and Arrival producer Shawn Levy comes Free Guy, a comedy starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role as Guy – a bank teller who realises he’s been a background character in a video game his whole life.

During a regular Monday bank heist, Guy decides that he’s going to start taking a different approach to life. After tackling and shooting the robber, Guy finds himself thrust into a violent new world stuffed full with bad guys.

Co-stars include Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, Channing Tatum, and Taika Waititi.

Free Guy hits cinemas on 3 July 2020. Watch the trailer above.