Samsung showcases an affordable (but very slow moving) Bot Chef

During this year’s CES, Samsung has showcased a “Bot Chef” it’s been working on that can assist you in your culinary adventures. While it can’t whip up a full meal for you by itself, it can grab some ingredients for you, do some basic prep work, and seemingly change the temperature on your hob. As you can see in the video above, from Engadget, the robot moves extremely slowly currently, although at least it’s not just flailing around smashing everything off the counter top.

While the robot chef does look like something wildly expensive, only available to the super-rich, Samsung has promised that if this does hit the market it will be priced at a very affordable rate, as they imagine it being in households worldwide.