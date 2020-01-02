Studio Ghibli has two new films in the pipeline

Bringing in 2020, Studio Ghibli shared a message on its website, reminiscing over the past twelve months, updating us on the creation of its own theme park and, to the delight of fans, revealing two new films are in production.

The message simply reads “Studio Ghibli continues to work on two new films”, giving away very little, however we already know the studio’s co-founder, animator Hayao Miyazaki, will be directing one of the films entitled How Do You Live?.

We’re still completely in the dark about the second film and it hasn’t even been revealed what format it will take – animation, live action etc – so stay tuned for further details.