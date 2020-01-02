The Strokes announce new album and play new track “Ode to the Mets”

The Strokes have ended 2019 with a bang, announcing a new album and sharing a track entitled “Ode to the Mets”. The new music will be the band’s first since 2013.

The news was announced during their end of year performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center when lead singer Julian Casablancas responded to the audience’s chants to play songs from the 2011 album Angles. “I don’t remember Angles. What’s Angles?” he said, before going on to suggest they play some new material instead.

As if that wasn’t enough to whip the crowd up into a frenzy, the band also teamed up with support act Mac DeMarco for a rendition of Room on Fire track “Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men”, which they haven’t performed for over a decade.

You can listen to the album announcement above, as well as a snippet of the new track.