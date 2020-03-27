Mattel has unveiled a sleek, minimalist version of its classic card game Uno, aptly named the “Uno Minimalista” pack.

Created by Brazilian designer Warleson Oliveira, it features a premium looking “blacked-out” rear face and vibrant colours on the front. Other changes include stripped-back logos, symbols and numerals, to elevate the overall aesthetic of the pack.

The release comes after various other editions of Uno, including a Nonpartisan pack taking, which removed all the red and blue cards, a Braille deck in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind, and an art release featuring an array of Basquiat’s most famous works. All in all, Mattel have really been taking Uno to the next level recently.

The Uno Minimalista pack will be available from retailers worldwide soon.