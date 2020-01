British trio The xx have taken to Instagram to bring in the new decade by announcing that new music is on its way. “We’ve all been working on new music, can’t wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year!” they said.

The new material will be the first from the band since I See You, which came out back in 2017 to critical acclaim and was supported by multiple tours and a mini documentary.

There are no further details about the pending release yet, but stay tuned.