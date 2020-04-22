The xx’s Romy Madley Croft confirms debut solo album

Taking to Instagram Live, The xx’s frontwoman Romy Madley Croft has confirmed a solo album is on the way.

According to Croft, the music will be a “lot more upbeat” than the material coming out of The xx, adding it’s “not exactly going to be guitar music, but it’s going to be fun”. She also previewed a track she’s working on called “Weightless”, which you can get a taste of below.

She also said that The xx are still working on music together, just at a slow rate, and there will be a follow up to their 2017 release I See You.

Jamie xx has also made an appearance after five years, releasing new track “Idontknow” which can be streamed now.