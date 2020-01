A new sitcom is on its way from Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim. Entitled Beef House, the show will be on Adult Swim and, according to a press release, the series is “about five men—Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, Ron Auster, Ben Hur, Tennessee Luke—and Eric’s wife Megan, living under one roof.” Tim will play “a laid-back rock-and-roll slacker” while Eric will take the role of “a high-strung stay-at-home husband.”

The show is due to debut later this year… Stay tuned for trailers etc!