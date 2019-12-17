Tom Holland and Chris Pratt star in the Pixar’s new film “Onward” – Watch the trailer

A new trailer has been released for the latest film from Pixar – Onward. It stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt in the lead roles as a pair of elf brothers who go on a quest to find out if there’s any magic left out there.

When the two brothers are given the chance to bring back their dead dad using sorcery, they jump at the opportunity, but when the spell goes wrong they’re left with only his legs. Now, without their mother knowing, they must embark on a quest to bring back his top half. Of course, along the way they meet all sorts of oddball characters and get themselves into endless shenanigans.

Release is due for 6 March 2020. Watch the trailer above.