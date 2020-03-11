Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes release the funk-infused “Lift Off”

A few weeks after announcing their forthcoming 12-track collaborative album, What Kinda Music, Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes have returned with a new funk-infused track called “Lift Off”.

The five-minute song is accompanied by some dark and moody 16mm visuals by Douglas Bernardt, which sees the duo performing live in a studio space alongside elegant dancers.

“Yussef comes from a more experimental background, and he has a lot of loose, crazy ideas,” said Misch. “I know how to write a catchy melody, but with interesting chords and I have a good understanding of popular song forms, so I think I streamlined those ideas and made them accessible.”

You can watch the video above and keep and eye out for What Kinda Music when it’s released on 24 April.

