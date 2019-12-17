As part of its AW19 collection, Tommy Jeans has released a fresh take on the current trend for corduroy, using the material for a boxy women’s puffa jacket.

The jacket is perfect for the British winter and can easily be worn with a chunky knit and jeans or paired back with simple dress on warmer days. Of course, no Tommy Jeans piece would be complete without a touch of nostalgia, which is provided here through a large stitched on flag patch on the chest.

The Tommy Jeans Corduroy Puffa Jacket is available now from HUH. Store for £175.