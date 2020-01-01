Trailer: A Quiet Place Part II

New from director John Krasinki comes A Quiet Place Part II, the follow up to his wildly successful silent horror from 2018.

The film continues where the original left off, following survivors Evelyn (played by Emily Blunt), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Regan (Millicent Simmonds) as they continue their silent journey through America, attempting to avoid the super aural-sensitive monsters. Along the way, they pick up fellow survivors played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, however “they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Release is due for 20 March 2020. Watch the trailer above.