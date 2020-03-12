Trailer: Beastie Boys Story (directed by Spike Jonze)

The first full-length trailer has been released by Apple TV+ for its upcoming documentary on the Beastie Boys.

Directed by the band’s longtime collaborator and friend, Spike Jonze, the Beastie Boys Story uses archival footage and interviews to intimately tell the story of “3 friends who inspired each other and the world”. In the trailer, we see how Adam Yauch, now sadly deceased, was able to bring the trio together, helping them to hone their raw energy and form it into something unique and focussed.

Beastie Boys Story was originally due to premiere this month at SXSW 2020, but since that’s been cancelled due to coronavirus it will now be on Apple TV+ from 24 April. Watch the trailer above.