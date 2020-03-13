Vans releases Autism Awareness Pack

As part of World Autism Awareness Day on 2 April, Vans is releasing an Autism Awareness pack featuring sensory-friendly details, such as sturdy materials and a calming colour palette.

The pack was made in conjunction with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards Design and includes the ComfyCush Slip-On and Old Skool silhouettes.

Vans has also pledged to donate a minimum of $100,000 to A.skate – a foundation that supports skateboarding programs for autistic children through the provision of skateboarding equipment and therapy.

The Vans Autism Awareness pack is available online now.