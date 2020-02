King Krule has worked alongside his friend Jocelyn Anquetil to create the video for his new track “Alone, Omen 3″, which comes from his upcoming fourth studio album Man Alive!

“I felt like I had gotten out of a dark place, and I was on a high,” he writes in a statement about the song and video. “I appreciated the depression… but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now.”

