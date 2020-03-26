Watch the trailer for Solar Opposites, the new show from Rick and Morty’s co-creator

The first trailer has dropped for Solar Opposites, the new show from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and former head writer Mike McMahan.

Animated in Roiland’s signature style, it follows an alien family who have escaped to earth, not realising it’s actually infested with humans. After deciding to blend in as best they can with suburban Americana, they make it their only mission to protect a living supercomputer called “the Pupa”, which will one day transform and terraform the Earth.

The show is due to land on Hulu on 8 May 2020.